Chinese mainland reports 402 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, up from 233 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new local infections, 165 were reported in Jilin, 66 in Shandong and Gansu respectively, 21 in Shaanxi, 19 in Tianjin, 17 in Guangdong, and 13 in Jiangsu. The rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases

A total of 126 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, said the commission.

Ten new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.