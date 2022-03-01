Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 11:34 am
Chinese mainland reports 75 new local COVID-19 cases Monday

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 75 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Of the new local infections, 31 were reported in Guangdong, 14 in Inner Mongolia, six each in Tianjin, Guangxi and Yunnan, four in Heilongjiang, three in Jiangsu, two in Hubei, and one each in Shanxi, Hainan and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 125 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, said the commission.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases

Nine new suspected cases were reported, of whom eight came from outside the mainland, said the commission.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

 

