Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Mar, 2022. 11:33 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

COVID-19 unlikely to be eradicated soon though new cases drop: experts

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Mar, 2022. 11:33 am
covid-19
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WASHINGTON – COVID-19 is unlikely to be eradicated any time soon, and people still need to be flexible and put on masks and practice physical distancing again if COVID-19 case levels get high in their area, health experts have warned.

New COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline across the United States.

The number of counties with “high” COVID-19 levels dropped from about 1,200 on Feb. 24 to 472 on March 3, said a CNN report, citing updated data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on COVID-19 community levels.

CDC data showed more than 90 percent of U.S. residents live in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community levels, said the report.

Still, about 35 percent of the U.S. population remains un-fully-vaccinated as of Monday, CDC data showed.

Read more: COVID-19 control top priority for Hong Kong: vice premier

About 3 percent of the U.S. population, around 9 million people, are immunocompromised and vulnerable to severe disease, regardless of where they live, said the CNN report.

“I think it’s really important to state that when people look at community transmission levels as being low, that does not mean that it’s zero,” said epidemiologist Syra Madad, senior director of the system-wide special pathogens program at NYC Health + Hospital.

She said that in areas considered to have high COVID-19 community levels, people need to take the usual pandemic precautions. In areas at low or medium levels, masks and physical distance practices may be safely dropped only for some, not all people.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Germany's 7-day COVID-19 incidence nears 2,000 again

BERLIN - Germany's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate increased for the fifth day...
2 hours ago
Cuba reports 548 more daily COVID-19 cases

HAVANA - Cuba reported 548 COVID-19 infections and one death in the...
2 hours ago
Chile registers 13,820 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered 13,820 COVID-19 infections and 149 deaths from the...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 23,894 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
15 hours ago
COVID-19 control top priority for Hong Kong: vice premier

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- The top priority for the Hong Kong...
20 hours ago
Philippines logs 6,297 new COVID-19 cases in week

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Pakistan records daily lowest cases in two months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily new COVID-19 cases have dropped below 500 after more...
6 mins ago
PM Imran to arrive Karachi tomorrow, to visit MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the top leadership...
pakistan
23 mins ago
Pakistan 76-0 at lunch as Australia Test heads for draw

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's first home Test against Australia in nearly a quarter of...
south korea
24 mins ago
South Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 202,721 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
Adsence Ad 300X600