09th Mar, 2022. 11:23 am
Cuba registers no COVID-19 deaths in last day

09th Mar, 2022. 11:23 am
cuba
HAVANA – Cuba registered 447 new COVID-19 infections and no death in the last day, bringing the total caseload to 1,073,951 cases, while remaining the death toll at 8,501, the Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday.

The daily report also noted that there were currently 2,391 active cases in the country, a figure that has continued to decline in recent weeks.

For the fourth consecutive day, the province of Holguin had the highest number of new cases with 89, followed by Sancti Spiritus with 72, and Matanzas with 59.

More than 9.8 million of Cuba’s 11.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while over 6 million have received a booster dose.

The country’s immunization program is being carried out with the Cuban-made Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.

 

