Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Mar, 2022. 04:09 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

India logs 3,993 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,971,308

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Mar, 2022. 04:09 pm
india covid
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,971,308 on Tuesday, as 3,993 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 108 deaths from the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 515,210.

There are still 49,948 active COVID-19 cases despite a fall of 4,170 active cases during the past 24 hours, and it was the 43rd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

Read more: India reports 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 42,967,315

This is the first time after several months when the number of active cases fell below the 50,000-mark.

So far 42,406,150 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 8,055 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Australian scientists develop single DNA test for 50 genetic diseases

SYDNEY - A team of Australian and international scientists created a new...
3 hours ago
Pakistan records daily lowest cases in two months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's daily new COVID-19 cases have dropped below 500 after more...
4 hours ago
South Korea reports 202,721 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 202,721 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight...
4 hours ago
Aussie researcher warns of deadly risk of novel flu viruses

SYDNEY - The reopening of Australia's international borders following a two-year closure...
5 hours ago
Germany's 7-day COVID-19 incidence nears 2,000 again

BERLIN - Germany's seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate increased for the fifth day...
5 hours ago
COVID-19 unlikely to be eradicated soon though new cases drop: experts

WASHINGTON - COVID-19 is unlikely to be eradicated any time soon, and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Leonardo DiCaprio donates $10 million to help Ukraine in the war

Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood star, has donated $10 million to aid Ukraine...
Buzdar loses support of PTI central leadership
10 mins ago
Aleem Khan not acceptable under any condition for Punjab CM, Buzdar tells PTI

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday informed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
Calvin Ridley
15 mins ago
Calvin Ridley has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy

Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely, at least until the 2022 season,...
vanuatu
19 mins ago
Vanuatu witnesses increase in COVID-19 community cases

SUVA - The number of COVID-19 community active cases on Efate, part...
Adsence Ad 300X600