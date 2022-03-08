India logs 3,993 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,971,308

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,971,308 on Tuesday, as 3,993 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 108 deaths from the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 515,210.

There are still 49,948 active COVID-19 cases despite a fall of 4,170 active cases during the past 24 hours, and it was the 43rd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

This is the first time after several months when the number of active cases fell below the 50,000-mark.

So far 42,406,150 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 8,055 were discharged during the past 24 hours.