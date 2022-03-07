Mongolia logs 190 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia’s Health Ministry on Monday confirmed 190 new COVID-19 local cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 467,012.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients aged over 40 have died in the past day, taking the death toll to 2,104, the ministry said.

Currently, 1,515 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals across the country, while 5,312 asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,026,200 have received a third dose.

More than 106,800 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.