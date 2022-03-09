Adsence Ad 160X600
Mongolia reports 161 new COVID-19 infections
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250
ULAN BATOR – Mongolia reported 161 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 467,362, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday.
The nationwide death toll from COVID-19 remains at 2,104 as no deaths were reported, the ministry said.
So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,026,700 have received a third dose.
Read more: Mongolia logs 190 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
More than 107,400 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.
Download BOL News App for latest news