Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 12:32 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Mongolia reports 161 new COVID-19 infections

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 12:32 pm
mongolia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

ULAN BATOR – Mongolia reported 161 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 467,362, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday.

The nationwide death toll from COVID-19 remains at 2,104 as no deaths were reported, the ministry said.

So far, 66.8 percent of the country’s total population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while more than 1,026,700 have received a third dose.

Read more: Mongolia logs 190 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

More than 107,400 Mongolians have received a fourth dose, which the country started to administer on Jan. 7 on a voluntary basis.

 

Read More

51 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 233 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 233 locally transmitted COVID-19...
1 hour ago
Malaysia reports 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, 79 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 31,490 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight...
1 hour ago
Cuba registers no COVID-19 deaths in last day

HAVANA - Cuba registered 447 new COVID-19 infections and no death in...
1 hour ago
Mandatory Hong Kong Covid testing 'not a priority': city leader

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's leader said Wednesday that mandatory Covid testing was...
20 hours ago
India logs 3,993 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 42,971,308

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,971,308 on Tuesday, as...
20 hours ago
Vanuatu witnesses increase in COVID-19 community cases

SUVA - The number of COVID-19 community active cases on Efate, part...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pakistan ranked least expensive country among 139 countries
3 mins ago
Government to provide subsidy on petroleum products: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that the government is providing a...
mohammad wasim jr
5 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Mohammad Wasim Jr. to join KPK squad for Pakistan Cup

Pakistani emerging star Mohammad Wasim Jr. has been released from the Test...
india covid
7 mins ago
India reports 4,575 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,975,883 on Wednesday, as...
Shehbaz Sirajul
10 mins ago
Shahbaz meets Sirajul Haq, urges JI to support no-confidence motion against PM

In a bid to gather more support against Prime Minister Imran Khan...
Adsence Ad 300X600