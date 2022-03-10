Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:28 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

New Zealand’s COVID-19 managed isolation facilities as 21,015 cases reported

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Mar, 2022. 12:28 pm
new zealand
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WELLINGTON – Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is beginning to scale down its operations, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday as 21,015 new community cases were reported in New Zealand.

“With New Zealand now reopening to the world without the requirement to isolate for most, there is a significantly reduced demand for MIQ. This of course means that we no longer need the number of facilities we currently have,” Hipkins said in a statement.

By the end of June, 28 of the current 32 facilities will leave the MIQ network and return to being hotels, the minister said.

Among the new community infections reported on Thursday, 7,234 were in the largest city Auckland. Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, according to the Ministry of Health.

Read more: New Zealand reports 22,454 new community cases of COVID-19

Currently there are 845 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 16 people in intensive care units or high dependency units, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 306,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 208,625 cases identified in the past 10 days and not yet classified as recovered.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under its COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
India logs 4,184 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,980,067 on Thursday, as...
2 hours ago
Australia gains first access to mRNA vaccine production

SYDNEY - The University of Queensland (UQ) has entered into a partnership...
2 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 402 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19...
2 hours ago
COVID-19 public health restrictions being lifted in Canada

OTTAWA - COVID-19 public health restrictions, including mask mandates, will continue being...
2 hours ago
Pakistan registers 639 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday registered 639 new COVID-19 cases and four...
14 hours ago
First person with pig heart dies two months after transplant surgery

WASHINGTON: According to the hospital that performed the surgery, the first person...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

39 mins ago
Rashid says PTI to offer thanking prayers before parliament house on no-trust motion day

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said on the day...
south africa
47 mins ago
South Africa most unequal country in world: report

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with...
Bilawal aseefa drone
52 mins ago
Bilawal says drone hitting Aseefa wasn’t an accident but a message

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded a probe...
australia
52 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Australia to enter with two spinner in second Test

KARACHI: After Pakistan batted their seamers into the ground in the draw at...
Adsence Ad 300X600