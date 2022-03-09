Pakistan confirms 758 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan confirmed 758 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC said that the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,516,150, including 1,467,868 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 17,995 in the country, including 722 patients in critical condition.

Statistics 9 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 36,569

Positive Cases: 758

Positivity %: 2.07%

Deaths :6

Patients on Critical Care: 722 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 9, 2022

According to the NCOC data, six more people died from COVID-19 during the period, bringing the death toll to 30,287.

Read more: Pakistan records daily lowest cases in two months