Xinhua Xinhua

09th Mar, 2022. 12:53 pm
Pakistan confirms 758 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan confirmed 758 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC said that the country’s overall tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,516,150, including 1,467,868 recoveries.

The number of active cases has dropped to 17,995 in the country, including 722 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, six more people died from COVID-19 during the period, bringing the death toll to 30,287.

Read more: Pakistan records daily lowest cases in two months

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the most affected region in terms of the number of cases, with 570,688 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 503,128 cases so far.

 

