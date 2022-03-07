Adsence Ads 300X250
07th Mar, 2022. 04:49 pm
Philippines logs 6,297 new COVID-19 cases in week

07th Mar, 2022. 04:49 pm
philippines
MANILA – The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 6,297 new COVID-19 infections and 615 deaths from March 1 to 7, according to its first weekly bulletin released on Monday.

The daily case average was 899, 30 percent lower than the cases reported in the previous week in February.

The DOH will release the weekly bulletin every Monday instead of reporting daily cases. The new format does not include the total number of cases. On Sunday, the DOH said 3,667,542 confirmed cases had been reported in the Southeast Asian country.

The Philippines has seen four COVID-19 waves since 2020. It reported the highest single-day tally on Jan. 15 this year, with 39,004 new cases.

As of March 6, the Philippines has vaccinated over 63.6 million people. The country, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 26.6 million people.

 

