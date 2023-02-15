Advertisement
  • Seven-day anti-polio campaign continues in Balochistan
Seven-day anti-polio campaign continues in Balochistan

  • Security personnel have been deployed for the workers
  • 127,000 children will be vaccinated for the desease
QUETTA: The seven-day anti-polio drive that kicked off in Balochistan two days back is continuing on the third day with workers determined to vaccinate approx. 127,000 children across the province.

According to the details, the health secretary said in his statement that around 127,000 children will be vaccinated against polio during the campaign.

The health secretary also said that the anti-polio campaign will be held in 37 highly sensitive union councils and refugee camps in 9 districts.

For the security of the polio workers, police and FC personnel will be deployed across the province.

He said that no case of polio has been reported in Balochistan since January 2021, while the presence of poliovirus in the districts of other provinces of the country and in Afghanistan is a big threat to the children of Balochistan.

Notably, the polio vaccine is the safest and most effective way to save children from polio.

