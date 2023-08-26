Dengue reaches alarming level in Punjab

The proliferation of dengue mosquitoes has reached an alarming state throughout Punjab, including the city of Lahore.

Over the past 24 hours, a total of 42 cases of dengue fever have been reported from various locations across Punjab.

This year, the count of dengue patients in Punjab has risen to 888, as confirmed by the health department.

Specifically, 22 cases of dengue fever were documented in Lahore yesterday alone, pushing the city’s total cases for the year to 304.

The health department also disclosed that within the last day, seven dengue patients were identified in Rawalpindi, while Multan and Gujranwala each reported three cases. Additionally, Attock and Gujrat both registered two cases each.

Currently, there are 40 dengue fever patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across Punjab. Notably, 21 of these patients are receiving care in Lahore-based medical facilities.

In an effort to manage the situation, hospitals across Punjab have allocated a total of 2,678 beds for dengue fever patients, as indicated by the health department.

Dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes, specifically the Aedes genus, which includes mosquitoes like Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. It is widespread in various regions of Pakistan, and there are multiple serotypes of the virus circulating in the country.