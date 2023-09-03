Emergency imposed in KP due to soaring chicken pox cases

Emergency has been imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to soaring chicken pox cases in the province.

Until now 55 cases have been reported in Chitral and Khyber, while 34 teachers and children were affected by chicken pox in schools of Tehsil Mastooj, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said.

Besides, 11 cases have been reported in Tirah Maidan area of Khyber district.

Four affectees of chicken pox have been confirmed in private clinic, while one admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Dr Riaz Anwar stated that the infected patients from Chitral and Khyber have been isolated.

Advertisement

Added that the five children to return home after diagnosis in a private clinic will be searched and isolated.

The health department has directed all districts to provide details of chicken pox cases by Monday.