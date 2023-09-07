Islamabad reports above 200 dengue cases until now

Dengue is on the rise in Islamabad, and a concerning number of 20 cases have been reported in the city during the last 24 hours, according to the District Health Officer (DHO).

This has pushed the total number of dengue patients in Islamabad to a troubling 207.

What’s noteworthy is that 71% of the dengue patients this season are male, while 29% are female, as reported by the DHO.

This mosquito-borne illness is affecting both urban and rural areas of Islamabad.

In the rural areas, 11 new cases were reported recently, adding to the growing total. Meanwhile, in the urban areas, 9 people fell victim to dengue in the last 20 hours.

Advertisement

Holy Family Hospital is currently treating 57 dengue patients, and DHQ Hospital is caring for 20 more, according to the DHO.

Additionally, private hospitals in Islamabad are tending to 101 dengue patients.

The situation is indeed worrisome, and it highlights the importance of taking preventive measures to control the spread of dengue in the city.

People are encouraged to be vigilant, eliminate mosquito breeding sites, and seek medical attention if they suspect they have dengue symptoms.

Swift action is essential to combat this outbreak and protect the health of the community.