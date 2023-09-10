Lahore: Poor surveillance behind rising dengue cases

Lahore is facing a growing challenge with dengue this year, and it’s causing concern among the people.

The situation is attributed to what many describe as a poor strategy by CEO Health Dr. Faisal.

Just like in previous years, Lahore is leading the pack with the highest number of dengue patients among the 36 districts. The main problem seems to be the lack of effective dengue surveillance, allowing the virus to spread unchecked.

One major issue is that dengue wards in government hospitals, including Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, and General Hospital, have not been activated. This means that dengue patients have been struggling to find proper care.

Even basic tests like CBC are hard to come by in government hospitals, and patients often have to bring their own syringes from outside.

In the last 24 hours alone, there have been 82 new cases of dengue reported across the province, as confirmed by Ali Jan Khan, the Secretary of Health.

In Lahore specifically, there have been 810 confirmed cases of dengue this year, with 36 new patients reported just yesterday.

The situation extends beyond Lahore, with 377 cases reported in Rawalpindi, 232 in Multan, and sporadic cases in other cities like Gujranwala, Bahalingar, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, and Gujarat.

Currently, Punjab is treating a total of 93 dengue patients, with four in critical condition. Lahore alone has 32 dengue patients under treatment.

To address the issue, 2678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in Punjab government hospitals, with 76 currently in use.

Authorities are urging citizens to play their part by keeping their environment clean and cooperating with urban health department teams to prevent dengue.

For anyone needing information, treatment, or wishing to report concerns related to dengue, there’s a free helpline at 1033 provided by the Health Department.

The good news is that, despite the rising cases, no one in Punjab has lost their life due to dengue this year, as confirmed by Ali Jan Khan.

However, it’s crucial to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.