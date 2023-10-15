Poliovirus detected in three environmental samples

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the presence of the poliovirus in environmental samples collected from three districts in Pakistan.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, the virus was detected in samples taken from Hub and Peshawar, and genetic testing of the virus found in the Lahore sample is still in progress.

The spokesperson noted that the virus is genetically linked to the strain found in Afghanistan.

Expressing concern, the Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan, stated that the ongoing confirmation of the virus in environmental samples is a significant issue.

In response, the ministry is planning to conduct more polio vaccination campaigns to protect children from the virus.

Pakistan has already organized multiple polio campaigns this year.

Dr. Nadeem Jan emphasized that active participation in the anti-polio campaign is a national duty for all citizens.

The government is taking comprehensive measures to eliminate polio, and he appealed to parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during each vaccination campaign.