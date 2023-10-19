Rawalpindi reports 34 news dengue cases in past 24 hrs

Rawalpindi continues to face dangerous attacks from the dengue virus, with 34 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

According to the health department, this season has witnessed a total of 2,061 confirmed cases of dengue virus.

Currently, 45 individuals are receiving treatment at Holy Family Hospital, 16 at DHQ (District Headquarters) Hospital, and 42 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Unfortunately, the health department reports that the condition of three people infected with the dengue virus is critical.

In response to the growing concern, 29 cases were registered, and one building was sealed for violating dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Advertisement

The district administration has also been active in enforcing these SOPs, issuing 11 challan tickets and imposing fines totaling Rs. 279,500.

The district administration revealed that they have registered a total of 4,086 cases and sealed 613 buildings due to dengue SOP violations.

Furthermore, 1,173 challan tickets were issued, resulting in fines amounting to 82 lakh 11 thousand 800 rupees.

The battle against dengue in Rawalpindi continues as efforts to control and prevent further infections persist.