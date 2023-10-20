Sindh reports above 3000 malaria patients in single day

Alarming news has emerged from the Sindh province, as there has been a concerning surge of 3,076 malaria patients reported in a single day.

Hyderabad Division alone reported 1,455 cases, indicating a significant outbreak in that region.

Additionally, Larkana documented 767 cases, while Mirpur Khas saw 479 malaria patients.

The situation is no less distressing in Sukkur with 225 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad with 133, and Karachi with 12 confirmed cases.

The cumulative numbers for this year in Sindh are even more troubling, as the total count of malaria cases has now reached a staggering 422,903.

Within Hyderabad Division, over 203,770 people have been affected by this disease.

However, it’s important to note that Karachi Division, while still impacted, has reported the least number of cases at 2,786.

This rise in malaria cases has also sadly led to the loss of two lives in the province this year.

The situation calls for urgent attention and measures to control and mitigate the spread of this infectious disease in Sindh.