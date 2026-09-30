Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs

Swift also skipped her trademark red lip, opting instead for a rosy shade.

Taylor Swift put a fresh spin on her signature cat-eye at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards by turning white-and-bronze accents into an eye-catching beauty trend that could soon dominate the red carpet and social feeds.





Swift, one of the night's most anticipated stars, arrived at the VMAs with her familiar black cat-eye, but this time, she added subtle flicks of white liner around her inner corners, above and below the black wing, and along her waterline. A hint of bronze appeared near her lower lash line, giving the classic look a modern, mod-inspired edge.

The unexpected makeup twist stood out against Swift's high-necked black and silver gown and straight lob, creating a polished look that felt both familiar and fashion-forward.





The singer has worn cat-eye makeup for years, making the sharp black liner one of her most recognizable beauty signatures. But her latest version shows how a classic makeup staple can be refreshed with just a few strategic details.





The white liner brightened and opened up her eyes, while the bronze accent added warmth and dimension. Together, the shades transformed Swift's traditional black cat-eye into a more playful and contemporary look.





Swift also skipped her trademark red lip, opting instead for a rosy shade. Her softer lip color kept the focus firmly on her eyes and allowed the contrasting liner to take center stage.





With beauty trends increasingly leaning toward personalized twists on classic styles, Swift's VMAs look could give white and metallic eyeliner a major fashion moment. The look is subtle enough for everyday makeup but striking enough to make an impact on the red carpet.





With her signature style still at the center of the look, Swift proved that even a beauty classic can use a little reinvention. The delicate white flicks and subtle bronze accents added just enough drama to make the eyes pop without overpowering Taylor's look.