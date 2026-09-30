LAHORE: A 28-minute AI-generated short film by Pakistani filmmaker Zahid Iqbal has attracted widespread attention online, reportedly surpassing 50 million views on YouTube.
Iqbal, who is from Layyah, created the short film titled “The Mother’s Monster.” The film has reportedly crossed 50 million views, while his YouTube channel has also surpassed 100,000 subscribers.
Claims circulating on social media suggest that Iqbal earned around Rs50 million from the film. However, the reported earnings could not be independently verified.
The growing popularity of AI-generated filmmaking is creating new opportunities for young Pakistani creators, allowing them to produce and distribute films using artificial intelligence tools.