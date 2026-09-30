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Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Etihad Rail opens UAE’s new passenger link between Dubai and Abu Dhabi Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

Pakistani AI film crosses 50 million views on YouTube

Iqbal, who is from Layyah, created the short film titled “The Mother’s Monster.”

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: A 28-minute AI-generated short film by Pakistani filmmaker Zahid Iqbal has attracted widespread attention online, reportedly surpassing 50 million views on YouTube.

Iqbal, who is from Layyah, created the short film titled “The Mother’s Monster.” The film has reportedly crossed 50 million views, while his YouTube channel has also surpassed 100,000 subscribers.


Claims circulating on social media suggest that Iqbal earned around Rs50 million from the film. However, the reported earnings could not be independently verified.

The growing popularity of AI-generated filmmaking is creating new opportunities for young Pakistani creators, allowing them to produce and distribute films using artificial intelligence tools.

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