Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, October 1, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
01-OCT-2026
PETROL
-0.14 PKR
Rs. 387.40/ltr
DIESEL
-1.89 PKR
Rs. 400.35/ltr
Headlines
CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match CPEC 2.0 gains momentum as Pakistan eyes economic revival and growth Taylor Swift sparks cat-eyeliner trend at 2026 VMAs Babar Azam surrounded by fans after dismissal in Islamabad first-class match

California bans marriage for people under 18

Under the previous law, California had no specific minimum marriage age. Minors could marry with parental consent.

Web Desk October 01, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

CALIFORNIA: California has banned marriage for anyone under the age of 18, with the new law set to take effect January 1, 2027.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation establishing 18 as the state's minimum legal age for marriage.

Under the previous law, California had no specific minimum marriage age. Minors could marry with parental consent and approval from a judge.

Newsom described the legislation as a long-standing measure aimed at protecting children and young people.

Child marriage survivors and advocates also welcomed the new law. Among those present at the signing was Courtney Stodden, who has spoken publicly about being married at age 16 to actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 at the time.

California is now among the U.S. states that have enacted laws restricting or prohibiting child marriage in recent years.

According to advocates, other states still allow marriage involving people under 18 under certain circumstances, and campaigners are calling for further changes to child-marriage laws across the country.

Recommended

California adds Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to state holidays

California adds Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to state holidays
US States at risk of heavy rain and snow as strong El Niño looms

US States at risk of heavy rain and snow as strong El Niño looms
US B-52 bomber crashes at Edwards Base, eight crew killed

US B-52 bomber crashes at Edwards Base, eight crew killed
Who is Cole Allen? Inside the background of the WHCD shooting suspect

Who is Cole Allen? Inside the background of the WHCD shooting suspect
Gunfire disrupts White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump escorted to safety

Gunfire disrupts White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump escorted to safety
FBI warns of possible Iran-backed drone attacks in California

FBI warns of possible Iran-backed drone attacks in California
Chaos in California: 1 Dead, Hundreds Detained in Controversial Farm Crackdown

Chaos in California: 1 Dead, Hundreds Detained in Controversial Farm Crackdown
Authorities confirmed the death of five 5 US marines in helicopter crash

Authorities confirmed the death of five 5 US marines in helicopter crash
Woman Survives 15 Hours on Overturned Car in Flood

Woman Survives 15 Hours on Overturned Car in Flood
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky marriage rumors spark buzz over possible secret elopement

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky marriage rumors spark buzz over possible secret elopement
Pop star expands empire with festival, chart success, and upcoming world tour

Pop star expands empire with festival, chart success, and upcoming world tour
Over 900 cases of Alfredo sauce recalled in nationwide US alert

Over 900 cases of Alfredo sauce recalled in nationwide US alert