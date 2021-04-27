Adsense 970×250

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spotted together at UFC 261 Fight



27th Apr, 2021. 04:39 pm
American actress and model Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly aren’t shy about showing off their love. Throughout the end of the week, the couple didn’t hide their love as Fox, 34, cheered on Kelly, 31, at his show in Jacksonville, Florida.

Subsequently, the two appreciated a night out at the UFC 261 fight.

The Transformers actress documented their outing on her Instagram Story.

The pair then posed together for a sweet couple shot posted to Fox’s Instagram Story.

For the concert, Fox wore a cropped black top and black slacks while Kelly opted for a see-through mesh long-sleeve shirt and shiny leather pants.

Later that night, at UFC 261 hosted by Dana White, Fox dressed in a crop top covered with a long brown jacket; Kelly wore a tan jumpsuit.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been out and about the past few days to celebrate the singer’s 31st birthday, which was April 22. On Thursday, they enjoyed a dinner date night with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

