Double Click 970×250

How the Royal Family marked Archie’s second Birthday

Web Desk

07th May, 2021. 04:29 pm
Adsense 300×600

Queen Elizabeth reconnected with her dear incredible grandson, Archie, over a video call.

The monarch, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, called a truce on the cheerful event, reported the source.

For this reason, Harry and Meghan made Archie talk to his family back in the UK over a special call.

Meanwhile, the Queen additionally shared a message on the royal family’s Twitter account wishing Archie a happy birthday.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the monarch composed alongside a photo of her great-grandson with his parent’s days after he was born.

Kate and William also posted a photo from Archie’s christening with the caption, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.”

Archie’s grandparents Charles and Camilla cropped Meghan out of the picture they uploaded for his birthday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

 

 

Adsense 728×90

Read More

8 hours ago
Will Smiths’ forces Jamie Lee Curtis via social media post just to speak up

American actress Jamie Lee Curtis is sincere and candid in communicating her...
1 day ago
Prince William plans how to modernize monarchy after taking the throne

Prince William Duke of Cambridge, second in line to the British throne,...
1 day ago
After allegations Noel Clarke dropped from ‘London Comic Con’

British actor Noel Clarke has been denied another big honour after Bafta...
1 day ago
Adele Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos on Her 33rd Birthday

English singer-songwriter Adele marked her large day in style as she shreds...
1 day ago
In September, Broadway to light up again when shows set to return

Live Broadway shows will get back to the stage beginning September 14...
3 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres treats herself to a new luxury ride

American comedian Ellen DeGeneres during her appearance in Santa Barbara on Monday...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Yashma Gill Wears A Chic Ivory Dress For Jumma-Tul-Wida
13 mins ago
Yashma Gill Wears A Chic Ivory Dress For Jumma-Tul-Wida

Yashma Gill, the gorgeous actress stunned her fans in her latest photos...
Esra Bilgic
23 mins ago
Esra Bilgic Treats Her Fans With New Photo

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Hatun's fans are over the moon...
British High Commissioner Reminds People That "Cleanliness Is Half Faith"
2 hours ago
British High Commissioner Reminds People That “Cleanliness Is Half Faith”

It is believed that a morning walk on the lush Margalla hills...
Ayeza Khan Video
2 hours ago
Video: Ayeza Khan Knows How To Make Everyone Drool Over Her Beauty

The most followed Pakistani actress on Instgram, Ayeza Khan, has left her...