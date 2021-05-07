How the Royal Family marked Archie’s second Birthday

Queen Elizabeth reconnected with her dear incredible grandson, Archie, over a video call.
The monarch, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton, called a truce on the cheerful event, reported the source.
For this reason, Harry and Meghan made Archie talk to his family back in the UK over a special call.
Meanwhile, the Queen additionally shared a message on the royal family’s Twitter account wishing Archie a happy birthday.
“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today,” the monarch composed alongside a photo of her great-grandson with his parent’s days after he was born.
Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈
📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021
Kate and William also posted a photo from Archie’s christening with the caption, “Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today.”
Archie’s grandparents Charles and Camilla cropped Meghan out of the picture they uploaded for his birthday.
