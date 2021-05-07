Double Click 970×250

Jennifer Anniston Feels Good After Being Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 12:28 am
Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood megastar Jennifer Anniston is over the moon after she received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The FRIENDS actress shared her feelings on her Instagram handle. She wrote,

“Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good 🎶💪🏼 We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere… and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

The Mystery Murder actress went on to write,

“Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family.”

