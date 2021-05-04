Double Click 970×250

Prince Charles left Diana ‘stranded and publicly humiliated’ for Camilla

Bilal BariEditor

04th May, 2021. 09:17 pm
Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana’s marriage was packed with drama and tensions consistently.

Also, the Prince of Wales’ anger issues and relations with ex Camilla Parker Bowles played a major hand in causing marital hardships among him and the late People’s Princess—who regularly turned into a casualty of embarrassment on account of her husband.

An uncovered report by Vanity Fair revealed how the late Princess of Wales was left embarrassed in 1993 during an occasion that was also attended by Charles’ then-escort, Camilla.

“Earlier in the year, the royal family assembled for a reception onboard the royal yacht, H.M.Y. Britannia, secured on the Thames. As they officially left, Charles has seen Camilla in the watching crowd,” expressed the report.

The magazine described how Charles accepted Camilla while Diana was standing nearby.

“In front of an astonished crowd, he quit the royal parade to proceed to welcome her, complete with a warm hug, leaving Diana stranded amid royal protocol, publicly humiliated,” the source reported.

