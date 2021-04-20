Adsense 970×250

Masjid-ul-Haram: Photo of female security official goes viral

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 05:03 pm
Masjid-ul-Haram
A female security force has been deployed in Masjid-ul-Haram in the courtyard of Mataf.

According to the Haramain administration, women security forces are taking part in organizing the circumambulation of the Kaaba.

Saudi Arabia‘s Interior Ministry has released a picture of a female security official on the social networking site Twitter, which has gone viral in record time.

The photo, shared on Twitter, shows a female security guard wearing a security mask and restricting social distance from Umrah pilgrims during the Tawaf of the Kaaba.

According to international media, social media users have expressed interest in the safety of Umrah pilgrims and the participation of women in the security arrangements of the Great Mosque of Mecca.

