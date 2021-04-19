Adsense 970×250

Russia Retaliates By Expelling 20 Czech Diplomats

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 08:36 pm
Russia expelled 20 Czech diplomats in response to Paraguay’s expulsion of several diplomats and giving them just 24 hours to leave the country.

According to the reports, the Czech Republic had expelled 18 Russian diplomats a day earlier, saying that two Russian spies were behind a deadly explosion at a Czech arms depot four years ago.

The spies are also accused of Salisbury poisonings targeting the former GRU officer Sergei Skripal in 2018.

In Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned a Czech diplomat for expelling 18 Russian diplomats from Paraguay.

The United States and Poland have expressed solidarity with the Czech Republic’s decision to expel Russian diplomats and blamed Moscow for the 2014 bombing of a Czech arms depot.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a Twitter message, “the U.S. stands with the Czech Republic in its firm response against Russia’s subversive actions on Czech soil. We must act firmly in response to Russian actions that compromise the territorial integrity, energy security, or critical infrastructure of our allies and partners.”

The Foreign Ministry of Poland said in a statement,” Allied solidarity and immediate reaction – this is what makes us strong. Poland fully supports the Czech Republic decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats connected to the explosion of the 2014 ammunition depot.”

 

 

