Adsense 970×250

US deploys B-52 bombers to back Afghanistan pullout

Fahad PervezWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 12:39 pm
Adsense 300×600
US deploys B-52 bombers to back Afghanistan pullout
Adsense 300×250

The United States has deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East and has prolonged the presence of an aircraft carrier in the region to support the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin decided to keep the USS Eisenhower in the US Central Command region for a lengthy period, in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by September 11.

“And he has approved the addition of some long-range bombers to be deployed to the region. Two of those B-52s have arrived in the region,” Kirby said.

The Stratofortress bombers are usually based in Qatar, where the US military has an important base.

Kirby did not dismiss the idea that further reinforcements could be sent to ensure the smooth and safe removal of some 2,500 US troops and another 16,000 civilians supporting the US operation in Afghanistan.

There are also another 7,000 NATO troops in the country, who also depend on the United States for material and security support.

“I think it’s reasonable to assume, as I’ve said before, that there could be temporary additional force protection measures and enablers that we would require to make sure that this drawdown goes smoothly and safely for our men and women,” Kirby to the international news agency.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
14 mins ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Travel Ban Oman
2 hours ago
Oman imposes travel ban on Pakistan due to COVID-19

Oman has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan. According to details, the...
Kuwait Suspends direct flights with India
3 hours ago
Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights with India

The directorate general of civil aviation in Kuwait said in a tweet...
"vaccine to become easier to ship and store", says Pfizer CEO
3 hours ago
“vaccine to become easier to ship and store”, says Pfizer CEO

The American pharmaceuticals Pfizer has planned to launch a new variant of...
biden
4 hours ago
Joe Biden, Recep Tayyip Erdogan agree to build greater cooperation

US President Joe Biden told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he...
Second Wave: Rich Indians Begin To Flea Pandemic On Private jets
16 hours ago
Second Wave: Rich Indians Begin To Flea Pandemic On Private jets

After the alarming rise in the pandemic, rich people in India are...

Recent News

O A level exam
5 mins ago
IHC Dismisses Petition Demanding Suspension Of A and O level exams

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a writ petition demanding the suspension...
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
14 mins ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'
34 mins ago
Hilary Duff on gearing up for ‘How I Met Your Father’: ‘It’ll be ‘legendary’

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in the upcoming gender-parallel comedy...
Maryam Nawaz
34 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz cancels Karachi visit to protect people from COVID-19

Spokesperson of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Marriyum Aurangzeb has informed on Saturday...