France, Egypt, Jordan to work jointly for the relief of Gazans

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 03:07 pm
France, Egypt, and Jordan have emphasized that the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution remains indispensable for a comprehensive peace in the region.

According to the details, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sissi, and the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Abdallah II, held a meeting today.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed their deep concern regarding the developing escalation of tensions in the Middle East which has already resulted in too many casualties claiming the lives of many civilians, including children.

The President of the French Republic, the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt called on the parties to immediately agree on a ceasefire.

They also decided to work with international partners to reach such a cease-fire including through the UN Security Council.

The three leaders emphasized the urgency of addressing the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by resuming effective negotiations to achieve a just and lasting peace.
In addition to this, the three leaders called for full and unhindered access to humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip.

They agreed to work jointly and with partners and in coordination with the UN, to ensure delivery of a sufficient, comprehensive package of humanitarian help for the relief of the population of Gaza.

