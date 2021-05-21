Indian Air Force Pilot Killed In MiG-21 Aircraft Crash

A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Airforce crashed near the Moga area of Indian Punjab in which the pilot Abhinav Choudhary succumbed to lethal wounds.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the wee hours around 1 am on Friday when the Mig-21 aircraft crashed at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana in Moga, Punjab.

The Indian Air Force officials said that the Mig-21 aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident occurred.

The Indian Air Forces said on Twitter: “There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of the IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family.”

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, IAF added.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

IAF pilot Abhinav Choudhary was a resident of Ganganagar in Meerut. The Squadron Leader’s family is originally from Baghpat but has been residing in Meerut.