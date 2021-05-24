Double Click 970×250

India’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 300000 mark

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 10:08 am
India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 300000 mark

The Health Ministry of India has confirmed 303,720 deaths on Monday, becoming the third country in the world to have crossed the 300,000 deaths, after the United States (US) and Brazil.

According to the data, the first 100,000 COVID-19 deaths took place in the country in nearly nine months, while it rose to 200,000 in almost seven months, but the last 100,000 deaths were added in just 26 days as the daily deaths peaked at over 4,000 amid the ongoing deadly second wave.

Indian Health Ministry said that as many as 4,454 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, which was said to be the highest so far in the country.

As per the data, there are still 2,720,716 active cases in the country, a decrease of 84,683 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 23,728,011 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Bahrain announced the suspension on the entry of travelers from countries on its ‘Red List’, which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24 (today).

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining.

