Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 04:34 pm
Israel continues to bomb Gaza for 10th straight day, death toll above 200

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday revealed that the death toll from Israeli attacks hit 219 with more than 1500 injured as the onslaught entered the tenth straight day.

According to the media reports, the dead included 63 children and 36 women. The Israeli forces have also destroyed homes, roads, and medical facilities in Gaza.

Israeli strikes have damaged schools, power lines, and water, sanitation, and sewage systems for hundreds of thousands of people in a territory that has been under blockade by Israel and Egypt for more than a decade.

Recent tensions that started in East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

