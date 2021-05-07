Double Click 970×250

Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 10:49 am
Malaysia has announced a travel ban on citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal.

According to the media reports, the move followed a temporary ban on flights from and to India to stop a new Covid-19 variant from entering Malaysia.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who announced the ban, however, did not state the date when this ban will take effect.

“The travel restriction imposed on citizens of these countries involved all categories holding long-term social visit passes, business travelers and for social visits.

“Exemptions are, however, given to holders of diplomatic passports and officials as stated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.

“This category will be considered to enter Malaysia using the existing standard operating procedures,” he said.
Previously, Oman also imposed a travel ban on Pakistan. The Civil Aviation Authority of Oman informed the airlines flying from Pakistan to Oman including PIA and CAA.

According to the Oman Civil Aviation Authority, India and Bangladesh have also been banned from traveling.

