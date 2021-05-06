Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Clarke Gayford this summer, sources have revealed.

In an interview recently, Jacinda informed that she and Clarke Gayford have finally set a date for their wedding after announcing they have engaged two years ago.

However, the couple already has a 2-year-old daughter, Neve. Ardern is the second serving leader in modern history who gave birth while in office.

Previously, she had attended the United Nations (UN) general assembly meeting with her baby in tow. She had appeared with the three–month old at the UN and also played with her before giving a speech.

Ardern gave birth to Neve Te Aroha at Auckland Hospital on 21 June 2018 and returned to work in early August after taking six weeks maternity leave.

Earlier in 2017, Ardern had become New Zealand’s youngest prime minister and is one of the few chosen leaders to hold office while expecting.

Later in November 2020, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern had won the second term as New Zealand’s Prime in the general elections.

She had been reappointed as the country’s Prime Minister as final election results showed her landslide victory for a second term.

“I would say simply that sitting at this table is Aotearoa New Zealand,” Ardern had said.

She further added, “They collectively represent a range of different perspectives, huge talent, enormous experience and, as you would expect in any time of crisis, a huge commitment to serving this country.”