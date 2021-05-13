Double Click 970×250

Palestinian journalist Reema Saad, Her 2 Children Killed During Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 11:42 am
Reema Saad passes away in Israeli airstrikes

Palestinian journalist Reema Saad, along with her two children, died in an Israeli airstrike in their apartment in Gaza.

According to the details, Reema Saad’s husband sustained serious injuries in the Israeli bombing. She was also four months pregnant.

On May 11, after week-long unrest between Israeli Forces and Palestinian Muslims, Hamas has launched 130 missiles at the Israeli city of Tel Aviv after major airstrikes in Gaza has so far killed  28 Palestinians and left several others wounded.

The 2014 war has erupted in severe violent clashes between Israel and Palestine as the rockets shot at Tel Aviv killed two Israeli women.

Hamas said it had shot hundreds of rockets at the city of Isreal in reprisal for the building that was destroyed in Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said, “Egypt extensively reached out to Israel and other concerned countries urging them to exert all possible efforts to prevent the deterioration of the situation.”

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to shower more deaths on Gaza saying: “But we did not get the necessary response.”

According to Israel’s military, it is targeting militants in Gaza in response to previous rocket attacks.

On Tuesday, the death toll has soared to 20 in Gaza airstrikes with 520 reported injuries, the Palestinian health ministry said.

According to the reports, the victims included nine children. The youngest victim was 10-years-old, Gaza health officials told.

The Israeli military said it struck several Hamas targets in response to continued rocket fire out of Gaza. It said eight sites were struck.

Tensions in Jerusalem have been fuelled by the planned forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and by an Israeli forces raid on Al Aqsa on one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.

