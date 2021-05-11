Double Click 970×250

Russia: School Shooting Incident Leaves Nine Dead, Others Injured

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 02:02 pm
Russia school shooting

At least nine people have been killed and others left wounded after a shooting incident took place in the Russian city of Kazan here on Tuesday.

According to media reports, two unidentified gunmen opened fire at the high school in Russia leaving nine people dead.

One attacker arrested on the scene, with authorities searching for the other, the police said in a statement.

At least six of the nine killed were children, the statement added.

However, police officials have arrived at the scene immediately to personally examine the investigation.

All schools in the region were put on alert after the incident.

According to sources, in the emergency services, 10 people had been injured and were taken to the hospital immediately.

“I was in class, I first heard an explosion, then gunshots,” a source added.

Officials said additional security measures have been put into place in all schools across the city.

Furthermore, video footage, doing rounds on the internet, showed emergency vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building.

Also, several viral images showed broken windows with debris outside.

