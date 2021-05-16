Double Click 970×250

UN Chief “Deeply Disturbed” By Israeli Brutal Violence In Gaza

UN Chief Gaza atrocities

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently weeps and expressed displeasure over the ongoing brutalities in Palestine by Israel´s strike on a building containing international media outlets.

The UN chief Antonio Guterres was “dismayed” by civilian killed in Gaza and “deeply disturbed” by the brutal acts of terrorism, killing more than 200 innocent Palestinians.

The comments came as Israel hit the Gaza Strip with airstrikes, demolishing the 13-floor Gaza building housing Qatar-based Al Jazeera and The Associated Press news agency.

“The Secretary-General is dismayed by the increasing number of civilian casualties, including the death of ten members of the same family, including children, as a result of an Israeli airstrike last night in the al-Shati camp in Gaza, purportedly aimed at a Hamas leader,” his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said.

Guterres was “also deeply disturbed by the destruction by an Israeli airstrike today of a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed the offices of several international media organizations as well as residential apartments,” Dujarric continued.

“The Secretary-General reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilians and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” he said.

Moreover, the UN Security Council was to meet Sunday to discuss the violent situation.

