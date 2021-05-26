Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

US Secretary of State in Cairo to shore up Gaza truce

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 02:20 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials on bolstering the Gaza cease-fire.

According to the details, Blinken was scheduled to hold talks with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, and other officials.

He has vowed to “rally international support” to rebuild the destruction in hard-hit Gaza.

Cairo has sent delegations to both Tel Aviv and Gaza to watch over the implementation of the ceasefire and has also been coordinating international relief and reconstruction aid for the Palestinian territory, which has been under Israeli blockade for nearly 15 years.

Earlier Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after Israel’s 11-day Gaza bombardment.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington will seek to provide $75m in development and economic assistance to Palestinians.

In addition to this, the US also pledged $5.5m in “immediate disaster assistance” for Gaza and about $32m for the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Blinken said, ‘The United States will notify Congress of our intention to provide $75m in additional development and economic assistance to the Palestinians in 2021.’

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Passport Controversy: Has Bangladesh's Policy Towards Israel Really Changed?
3 hours ago
Passport Controversy: Has Bangladesh’s Policy Towards Israel Really Changed?

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry has clarified that the removal of Israel's name...
Ireland becomes first EU state to reject Israel’s illegal annexation of West Bank
3 hours ago
Ireland becomes first EU state to reject Israel’s illegal annexation of West Bank

The government of Ireland has arraigned Israel's illegal settlement expansion and land...
Iran releases final list of candidates found qualified for Presidential election
4 hours ago
Iran releases final list of candidates found qualified for Presidential election

The Interior Ministry of Iran has issued a final list of the...
Lunar Eclipse 2021
4 hours ago
Lunar Eclipse 2021: Super Blood Moon To Be Witnessed Globally Tonight

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2021 will occur globally on...
Boris Johnson anti-Islamic remarks
15 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for his anti-Islamic remarks

British PM Boris Johnson apologized for the anti-Islamic remarks made by him...
NATO remains committed to our partnership with Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
23 hours ago
‘NATO remains committed to our partnership with Afghanistan,’ says Stoltenberg

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Yasra Rizvi newborn
22 seconds ago
Photo of Yasra Rizvi with her newborn makes rounds on social media

Leading actress and writer of the Pakistan Showbiz Industry Yasra Rizvi, who...
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway
4 mins ago
ECNEC Meeting Approves Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway approved in...
Vaccination drive for people above 19 years
47 mins ago
Vaccine Registration For 19 Years & Above To Begin Tomorrow: Asad Umar

Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccine registration for people aged 19 years...
All You need to know about Google’s first Street EV
60 mins ago
All You need to know about Google’s first Street EV

Jaguar I-Pace EVs equipped with Google's Street View mapping technology will be...