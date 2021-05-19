When And How Did Israel Occupy Palestine, Human Cost Of Illegal Occupation

The Zionist state of Israel launched atrocities and attacks on the Palestinians on the occasion of Laylat al-Qadr, the holiest night of Ramadan, an important month for Muslims.

This time, on the occasion of Laylat al-Qadr, the Israeli army launched attacks during the forced eviction of Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah area of ​​occupied Jerusalem, which turned violent.

As of the afternoon of May 7-18, Israeli operations had killed 201 people, including 58 children and 34 women.

This is not the first time that the Israeli army has killed so many Palestinians in such a short period of time.

Israel has been carrying out sporadic attacks on Palestinians for the past 73 years, killing thousands and forcing millions to flee.

Although no authoritative data for the past 73 years is available, various reports suggest that between one and two and a half million Palestinians have been killed in attacks on Palestinian territory since the Israeli occupation.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the last 20 years alone, according to figures from the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories OHCHR.

According to UN figures, 5,590 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks between 2008 and the end of 2020, while Palestinian retaliation killed only 251 Israelis, most of them were Israeli soldiers.

The United Nations has repeatedly acknowledged in its reports that the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks is much higher than the number of Israelis killed in retaliation, but nevertheless, the international body has never called Israeli aggression terrorism or attacks.

Excluding the United Nations, the statistics of the virtual library built by the Jews prove that the number of Palestinians killed is much higher.

According to Jewish figures, more than 91,000 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks between 1948 and 2014, while 24,000 Israelis were killed during the same period.

According to a report by the Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera, in the first two years of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, the Zionist army killed 15,000 Palestinians in 70 massacres.

According to the report, 10 per cent of the Palestinian male population was killed during Israeli atrocities during the formation of the Zionist state.

The report said that even six months before the official establishment of the state of Israel, the Israeli army, with the cooperation of British and Western countries, attacked 220 Palestinian villages and expelled about 4.5 million Palestinians from there and even before it became a Zionist state. Innocent Palestinian children and women were killed in a series of massacres, and on April 9, 1948, 110 Palestinians were slaughtered.

According to Al Jazeera, immediately after the establishment of the state of Israel, 7.5 million Palestinians were forced to leave their homeland and go to neighbouring countries Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

After the establishment of the state of Israel, about 300,000 Palestinians lost their homes on their own land and were forced to relocate.

The 2017 report stated that about 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank were forced to live without homes because their homes were demolished by the Zionist state.

In the Gaza Strip, about 2 million Palestinians are forced to live under the oppression of Zionists, while in the state of Israel, about 1.8 million Palestinians are forced to live under extreme laws as a minority.

Three years ago, as of 2017, more than 7.5 million Palestinians were living as refugees in various parts of the world, most of them living in 50 relief camps set up by the United Nations in various countries in the Middle East.

In the last 73 years, the Israeli army has arrested and punished one million Palestinians, destroyed more than 100,000 homes in attacks.

Although Israel is 73 years old, efforts to establish it on Palestinian land are 200 years old, and the first offer to make the Jews a Zionist state was made in 1799 by French dictator Napoleon Bonaparte.

Then, in 1882, the first ghetto was established on Palestinian land, and in recent years Jews from different countries and corners of the world began to be settled on Palestinian land, a process that has accelerated since World War I.

After the end of World War I, Britain and France gained control of several Middle Eastern countries and territories, and Palestine became part of the British.

Jewish members of the British cabinet proposed in 1915 a Jewish state on Palestinian land, which intensified efforts to establish a Zionist state in the United States and Britain, and in 1922 the then international organization League of Nations approved a Zionist state on Palestinian land.

At the beginning of World War II, the British government began to transfer Jews from various European countries to the Palestinian territories, against which the Palestinians protested.

The British government set up the Peel Commission to divide the Palestinian territories in 1936, which historically proposed the establishment of a Zionist state on Arab land, after which Jews around the world sought to establish their first state. Became active and had the support of other major states of the time, including the United States.

A few years after its inception, the United Nations passed a resolution in 1947, which approved the division of Palestinian territory into two parts.

The United Nations divided Palestine into Jews and Arabs under Resolution 181 on September 23, 1947, giving Jerusalem a separate and independent status, after which the Jews, with the cooperation of Britain and other countries, began bloodshed on Palestinian land.

The independent state of Israel was established on May 15, 1948, with the support of the United Nations, the United States, Britain, and the Soviet Union, just months after the Zionist insurgency began.

The founding of Israel was announced by David Ben-Gurion, who is also the founder of Israel and the first prime minister of the Zionist state.

The Zionist state came into being in 1948 with the cooperation of various western countries and institutions.

It is also important to note that the United Nations, the United States, the United Kingdom, the then Soviet Union and other major powers, including Russia, played a key role in establishing the Zionist state.