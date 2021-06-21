Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Alabama: Tropical Storm Kills Over Dozen Including Kids

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 11:59 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Alabama: Tropical Storm Kills Over Dozen Including Kids

A Tropical Storm Claudette in Alabama, a state in the Southeastern region of the United States has killed at least 12 people including children.

The storm engulfed the southeastern US state, destroying dozens of homes and at least 10 people were killed when 15 vehicles collided 35 miles south of Montgomery, according to the report.

Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said vehicles skidded on wet roads, killing eight children between the ages of 4 and 17 who were travelling in the car of a charity caring for abused and abused children.

He said two people were killed in separate vehicles, including 29-year-old Cody Fox and 9-month-old Ariana Fox, both from Marine County, while several others were injured.

A 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old child were killed when a tree fell on a house outside the city of Tuscaloosa. The deaths were the result of heavy rain Saturday evening in northern Alabama and Georgia, with 12 inches (30 cm) of rain recorded before the storm from Mississippi Golf Cast.

The epicentre was reported below the ground, however; no tsunami alert was issued.

The eight dead children were returning from a week-long trip to Gulf Shore when the car crashed and caught fire.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears
8 mins ago
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

President Ashraf Ghani will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday at...
Saudi Arabia Quba Mosque
13 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to reopen Quba Mosque from June 20

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Invitation, and Guidance has...
Father's Day 2021
1 day ago
Father’s Day 2021: The Guiding Light & Great Pillar Of Strength

International Father's Day is celebrated each year on the third Sunday of...
World Bank
2 days ago
World Bank approves $442 million to support access to water, sanitation services

KARACHI: The Executive Board of the World Bank has approved a financing...
Global Hunger
2 days ago
Global hunger levels rise as conflict, climate shocks and Covid-19 collide

KARACHI: Despite efforts from various government and donor agencies the world is...
United Nations Myanmar
2 days ago
United Nations calls for immediate halt of arms sales to Myanmar

The United Nations has called on the Myanmar government to immediately suspend...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to INR
4 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 21st June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.25 (Last updated on 21st...
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears
8 mins ago
President Ghani To Visit White House As Withdrawal Nears

President Ashraf Ghani will meet US President Joe Biden on Friday at...
USD TO GBP
12 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 21st June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for electric flying race
17 mins ago
Airspeeder successfully completed the first test flight for its electric flying race car

Electric air racing has just taken a big step forward. According to...