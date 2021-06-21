A Tropical Storm Claudette in Alabama, a state in the Southeastern region of the United States has killed at least 12 people including children.

The storm engulfed the southeastern US state, destroying dozens of homes and at least 10 people were killed when 15 vehicles collided 35 miles south of Montgomery, according to the report.

Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock said vehicles skidded on wet roads, killing eight children between the ages of 4 and 17 who were travelling in the car of a charity caring for abused and abused children.

He said two people were killed in separate vehicles, including 29-year-old Cody Fox and 9-month-old Ariana Fox, both from Marine County, while several others were injured.

A 24-year-old man and a 3-year-old child were killed when a tree fell on a house outside the city of Tuscaloosa. The deaths were the result of heavy rain Saturday evening in northern Alabama and Georgia, with 12 inches (30 cm) of rain recorded before the storm from Mississippi Golf Cast.

The eight dead children were returning from a week-long trip to Gulf Shore when the car crashed and caught fire.