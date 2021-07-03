Double Click 728 x 90
US Once Again Under Ransomware Attack, Hundreds Of Companies Affected

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 04:45 pm
US Once Again Under Ransomware Attack, Hundreds Of Companies Affected

Hundreds of US companies have been affected by a ransomware attack. A Russian group is suspected of involvement in the cyber attack.

Hunters Lab, a cybersecurity company, says hackers targeted IT company Cassia with their software on Friday and have since targeted all companies using Cassia’s corporate network. Two hundred American trading companies have been affected.

According to the Hunter’s Lab, the latest attack could be aimed at destabilizing US companies, and the cyber-attack may have been carried out by a Russian group called REvil, which the FBI said targeted US company, JBS Metz.

Investigation Has Been Launched

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is trying to understand and address the recent ransomware attack against Cassia and its software companies.

CISA said in a statement posted on its website that it was investigating a possible attack on VSA, a tool widely used by corporate networks across the United States.

CISA’s various IT products are used by more than 40,000 organizations. These companies have received notices to pay the ransom. Fifty thousand dollars has been demanded from small companies and five million dollars from large companies.

Suspicion on the Russian group

The UN Security Council held its first formal meeting this week on cybersecurity and the growing incidence of cyber attacks. US President Joe Biden also raised the issue during a recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Several members of the Security Council have acknowledged that cybercrime and, in particular, ransomware attacks have posed a serious threat to key installations and companies.

Several US companies, including computer group Solar Winds, Colonel Oil Pipeline and international meat supplier JBS, have been the target of ransomware attacks in recent times.

The FBI has blamed Russian hackers for the attacks. Cybersecurity software company Handis Lab says the latest attack could be the handiwork of the Russian group Revel. The same group had cyber-attacked the GBS Mets.

