Protest against Modi’s visit; a stark reminder over growing fascism in India

A large number of protesting Indian Americans had gathered at Lafayette Square Park, in front of the White House, last Friday to remind the world about the growing spectre of fascism by the Narendra Modi’s led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The protestors strongly berated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by denouncing his government’s gross human rights violations, persecution of the Muslims and other minorities and the continuing crackdown on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Holding placards, the protestors chanted slogans ‘Save India from fascism’. The gathering also castigated Modi’s government for its poor record of human rights in India.

After coming into power Indian prime minister had been whipping up unprecedented religious bigotry in India with several controversial laws targeting the minority groups, mainly 200 million Indian Muslims.

A number of people from the Sikh community also staged a demonstration demanding freedom of the Indian Punjab and the creation of Khalistan.