Coca-Cola Foundation funds UNHCR’S humanitarian aid for displaced Afghans

ISLAMABAD: The Coca-Cola Foundation, the global philanthropic arm of the Coca-Cola Company, is supporting UNHCR efforts in delivering humanitarian aid for the people displaced by the recent conflict in Afghanistan.

A $300,000 grant has helped support efforts by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to assist more than 500 families (with an average of seven members per family) with immediate humanitarian relief, including core relief kits and shelter items to protect Afghan families during the harsh winter season.

“This is a multi-faceted crisis disproportionately affecting women and girls,” said Saadia Madsbjerg, president, the Coca-Cola Foundation. “We hope this grant will be meaningful in providing displaced Afghan families with critical support.”

UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan, Noriko Yoshida, welcomed the timely support from Coca-Cola Foundation. “Having assistance reached to displaced people in Afghanistan is saving lives. Many are without shelter, struggling to feed families, unable to cope, and need support urgently”, she added.

Afghanistan is facing a growing economic, humanitarian and food-security crisis endangering millions of Afghans. Almost 80 per cent of the Afghans newly displaced by conflict this year are women and children.