Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Jan, 2022. 01:57 pm

Tokyo’s COVID-19 alert raised to 2nd highest level due to Omicron spread

Omicron

TOKYO – The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised its COVID-19 alert level to the second-highest on its four-tier scale owing to the rampant spread of the Omicron variant of the virus around the capital.

 

covid levels

 

The scalcoroe was lifted one notch by the Tokyo metropolitan government. The alert level hasn’t reached this level since September last year.

The move by the local Tokyo government follows the city logging more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases a day earlier. Wednesday’s figure was the first time the daily infection count surpassed the 2,000-mark in four months.

sop's

source: World Health Organization | November 29th, 2021

Read More

2 hours ago
China's Zhongshan City sees 1 test positive for COVID-19

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, reported...
2 hours ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 36,317,927, over 200,000 cases reported in 24 hours

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,317,927...
4 hours ago
COVID-19 cases soar in Aussie state as rapid tests come into force

SYDNEY, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Following a government mandate to log positive...
4 hours ago
Hong Kong reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 22...
4 hours ago
Malaysia reports 3,198 new COVID-19 infections, 15 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported another 3,198 COVID-19 infections...
4 hours ago
New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 28 new cases of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
Twitter
1 min ago
Twitter back in Nigeria after seven-month blackout

ABUJA: Twitter was accessible in Nigeria on Thursday after the government lifted a...
Taapsee Pannu
4 mins ago
Taapsee Pannu gives shout out to the ‘brave and rare’ for spreading love

Taapsee Pannu, a Bollywood actress, has been delighting her fans with her...
United States
7 mins ago
Revved up US demand for used cars sends prices soaring

ARLINGTON: The used car market in the United States is seeing an unprecedented...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600