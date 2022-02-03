Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

03rd Feb, 2022. 03:56 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sweden to lift most Covid curbs on Feb 9

AFP News Agency

03rd Feb, 2022. 03:56 pm
sweden

STOCKHOLM – Sweden said Thursday it would lift most of its coronavirus restrictions on February 9 as the pandemic enters a “whole new phase” with the highly contagious but milder Omicron variant.

Among the domestic restrictions that will be lifted are the 11:00 pm closing for bars and restaurants, and limits on crowd numbers.

Vaccine passes for indoor events will no longer be required, and face masks will no longer be recommended on public transport at peak times.

“The pandemic is not over, but we are entering a whole new phase,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.

“Knowledge about Omicron has improved… Several studies show Omicron leads to less serious illness.”

While Omicron has led to a record number of infections in the past month, hospitalisations for severe infections have not overwhelmed the healthcare system.

More than 83 percent of people over the age of 12 have had two doses, and almost 50 percent have received third doses.

Swedish Health Minister Lena Hallengren said the government would remain “vigilant” about the pandemic’s progress.

A return to working in person will resume gradually, as will university and higher education classes.

However, authorities recommended that people continue to stay home if they have Covid-19 symptoms, and border restrictions will remain in place for the time being.

Unvaccinated people are meanwhile advised to continue avoiding crowds after February 9.

Sweden made headlines early in the pandemic for choosing to not impose lockdowns.

With over 16,000 fatalities so far, its death toll is in line with the European average, but is far higher than those of neighbouring Norway, Finland and Denmark.

Denmark on Tuesday became the first European Union country to lift most of its domestic Covid-19 restrictions, followed later in the day by Norway.

Read More

1 day ago
Pakistan confirms 6,047 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed 6,047 new COVID-19 cases and 29...
1 day ago
Philippines down to "moderate" risk with 7,661 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 7,661 new COVID-19...
1 day ago
WHO recommends countries ease COVID-19 measures "in steady, slow way"

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday called on countries...
1 day ago
Moldova PM tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHAREST - Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said late Tuesday that she...
1 day ago
Jordan reports 17,781 new COVID-19 cases

AMMAN - Jordan on Tuesday registered 17,781 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the...
1 day ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 seconds ago
Hira Mani looks stunning in a fusion Saari

Actress Hira Mani is someone who is ruling our hearts for the...
erdogan
5 mins ago
Erdogan in Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse Russia tensions

KYIV - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Kyiv Thursday in...
Gold Prices in India
5 mins ago
Today Gold Prices in India: Gold Futures Edge Higher; Silver Declines

On Thursday, February 3, gold futures traded modestly higher, despite a tepid...
Srivalli song
9 mins ago
Watch: Little girl do the hook step by Allu Arjun on Srivalli song goes viral

A video of a young girl dancing to the Srivalli song and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600