Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:23 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch Video: Ukrainian ‘Tank Man’ Tries To Block Russian Military Convoy 

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 10:23 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

In the face of conflict, a video of a man valiantly attempting to halt the advance of a column of Kremlin tanks as Vladimir Putin’s force marches into Ukraine has emerged. The 30-second video, released by Ukrainian news outlet HB, shows a man suddenly emerging in front of Moscow’s convoy while the military vehicles are travelling at high speeds. The man appears to have stopped the caravan for a few seconds, but suddenly vehicles begin to swerve around him. To once again halt the trucks, he jockeys to the side in an attempt to obstruct their path, but the vehicles begin to bypass him.

“Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass,” HB

On June 5, 1989, in Beijing, “Tank Man” temporarily halts the advance of Type 59 tanks. (Associated Press photo by Jeff Widener)

The ‘tank man’ became a symbol of defiance in the face of totalitarianism, and Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people of all time.

Read More

3 hours ago
Syeda Tuba opens up about marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat

Following allegations by Aamir Liaquat, a well-known PTI MNA, that Syeda Tuba...
4 hours ago
Top five evergreen songs of late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
4 hours ago
Horoscope Today Feb 26, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today Feb 26: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan dating Saba Azad? confirms

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for...
4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra cancels producing American series based on Madhuri Dixit’s life

Madhuri Dixit has announced that Priyank Chopra's American series based on her...
4 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut praises Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The film, which is Alia Bhatt’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been making...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Indian astrologer
5 mins ago
Indian astrologer is mocked for predicting that Russia and Ukraine will not go to war

As Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine as its invasion of...
Prince Harry
35 mins ago
Deciphering Prince Harry’s ‘attitude’ at the Super Bowl through body language

A body language specialist has now released an analysis of Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry
45 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are you prepared for another legal squabble?

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may launch a new...
Why did Russia invaded Ukraine
53 mins ago
Explainer: Why did Russia invaded Ukraine?  

Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine, perhaps igniting a European war...
Adsence Ad 300X600