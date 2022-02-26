Watch Video: Ukrainian ‘Tank Man’ Tries To Block Russian Military Convoy 

In the face of conflict, a video of a man valiantly attempting to halt the advance of a column of Kremlin tanks as Vladimir Putin’s force marches into Ukraine has emerged. The 30-second video, released by Ukrainian news outlet HB, shows a man suddenly emerging in front of Moscow’s convoy while the military vehicles are travelling at high speeds. The man appears to have stopped the caravan for a few seconds, but suddenly vehicles begin to swerve around him. To once again halt the trucks, he jockeys to the side in an attempt to obstruct their path, but the vehicles begin to bypass him.

“Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass,” HB

✊🏻Українець кидається під ворожу техніку, щоб окупанти не проїхали pic.twitter.com/cZ29kknqhB — НВ (@tweetsNV) February 25, 2022

On June 5, 1989, in Beijing, “Tank Man” temporarily halts the advance of Type 59 tanks. (Associated Press photo by Jeff Widener)

The ‘tank man’ became a symbol of defiance in the face of totalitarianism, and Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people of all time.