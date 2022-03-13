Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

13th Mar, 2022. 09:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Toll on mental health

After the pandemic, Ukraine war soars anxiety in West

AFP News Agency

13th Mar, 2022. 09:00 am
Toll on mental health

Google

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Just as millions of people dared to hope a two-year pandemic was receding, war broke out in Ukraine, triggering a new surge of anxiety in Western Europe and fears about wider conflict — or worse.

As the West faces a possible new Cold War and warnings about heightened nuclear threats fill social media and the airwaves, many people are struggling with the sudden new world order, even if they are living thousands of miles away from the frontlines in Ukraine.

Chogwu Enape, a 29-year-old policy researcher based in Paris, said she hadn’t been able to sleep properly since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. “I’m worried about innocent people dying needlessly and I am worried that this crisis will morph into World War III,” Enape told AFP.

“Every single scroll on social media brings news or images of the invasion. The racism that Africans are facing while trying to flee brought it home for me,” she said. “That could be me.”

Psychologists have voiced particular concern about the effect of the latest global crisis on children and young people, even those living in relative comfort in peaceful countries. “Children are constantly absorbing things they read, see and hear and it’s completely natural for them to be picking up on the situation in Ukraine and feeling anxious,” explained Vivian Hill, a psychology professor at University College London.

Some therapists and counsellors have reported distress among their clients.

“Almost every person I have encountered has been affected” by the war, said psychotherapist Nilufar Ahmed, who is also a psychologist at Britain’s University of Bristol. Others have turned to charity for help. “We’ve heard from a number of people who are distressed by what they are seeing and hearing about the war in Ukraine, and who want to share their feelings with us,” a spokesman for British mental health charity Mind, which runs a helpline, told AFP.

Anxiety and depression already rose by “a massive 25 per cent” during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday, adding that young people were the worst hit.

Accumulation of crises

Michelle Nealon, president of the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, said that as many countries loosened Covid restrictions, “there was some light at the end of this gruelling tunnel”.

“Then war broke out, violent images of missile attacks and deceased soldiers lying on the streets flooded our social media and TV screens, threat of nuclear attacks hung in the air, and we watched economies scramble in the aftermath,” she said.

“There is a feeling of there is only so much that one can handle.”

Antoine Pelissolo, a psychiatrist at France’s Henri-Mondor University Hospital, said some people felt “a sense of despair in the face of an accumulation of crises, with the impression they will never be able to get out of them”.

“For younger generations in particular, this brutal confrontation with the reality of war, and therefore possible death… is a shock that can cause anxiety and a strong feeling of insecurity.”

Ahmed pointed out that many in the West are responding differently to the Ukraine war than to conflicts in the Middle East or Africa. “The current war is resonating more in Europe because the Ukrainians look like other Europeans more than the refugees that have dominated the public psyche, who tend to be racialised and constructed as different,” Ahmed said.

How to help

What can we do to manage our mental health in a time of crisis?

For children, British psychotherapist Noel McDermott advised “keeping life ‘normal’ with structure and routine” and stressed the importance of school in helping them overcome frightening events.

Hill advised against avoiding the issue with children. “Listen to their worries and provide honest answers to their questions (while trying) to give details at an age-appropriate level.”

For adults, Pelissolo recommended relaxation, meditation and physical activity to cope with rising anxiety.

Nealon said “sleeping well, eating a healthy diet and getting daily exercise are essential for keeping us physically and emotionally strong”.

Donating to a charity “would make a real difference and will make you feel better too”, Ahmed said.

All the experts advised children and adults to limit exposure to news about the war. “Don’t just switch off the news — do something nourishing for yourself. Phone a loved one, go for a walk with a friend,” Ahmed recommended.

“Whenever you do look at the news, try to stick to reliable, trusted news sources that don’t engage in ‘What ifs?’”, the Mind spokesman advised. “Try to regularly ask yourself, ‘Is this helping me or am I doom scrolling?’”

Read More

6 hours ago
Following his escape from Ukraine to Poland, a man was arrested for 'rape of a 19-year-old refugee after he offered him a place to stay.'

A man was arrested in Poland on suspicion of raping a teenage...
6 hours ago
Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna 'poses with a rifle' and blasts invading Russians, declaring that "anyone crossing the border will be killed."

A PREVIOUS Miss Ukraine was photographed holding a rifle as she warned...
6 hours ago
Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine may be targeted

Russia may target Western military equipment shipments to Ukraine, according to a...
6 hours ago
As fighting intensifies around Kyiv, a Russian coup could send Putin "to the grave or to retirement."

According to a Russian ex-minister, Vladimir Putin could face a Russian coup...
7 hours ago
As Ukraine's capital prepares for siege, Russians 'gun down women and children making a last-ditch escape near Kyiv, killing seven'.

RUSSIAN forces allegedly "gunned down women and children," killing seven civilians who...
8 hours ago
Russia is stockpiling the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers' to use as evidence in a 'false flag' Chernobyl nuclear 'terror attack.'

Ukraine has warned that Russia is stockpiling the bodies of dead Ukrainians...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Europe’s far-right in a quagmire
1 min ago
Europe’s far-right in a quagmire

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged far-right movements across Europe into an...
Photographer gives Greeks online tour of China
1 min ago
Photographer gives Greeks online tour of China

A Greek photographer is taking his compatriots on a journey to China,...
Experts fear Balkans measles outbreak
2 mins ago
Experts fear Balkans measles outbreak

Despite vaccinating her first child, Vanja drew a line when it came...
Gold rate in Qatar
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 13th March 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal QAR...
Adsence Ad 300X600