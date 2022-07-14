Biden will sign security pact with Israel in Jerusalem

The 6th stirs up new revelations before the last hearing

JERUSALEM: US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will sign a security “declaration” on Thursday underlining their joint position against Iran, an American official stated while Biden attends bilateral meetings in Jerusalem.

“This declaration is pretty significant and it includes a commitment to never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and to address Iran’s destabilising activities, particularly threats to Israel,” according to an anonymous Biden administration official.

On Wednesday, Biden arrived at Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv for the first stop of his Middle East tour.

After meeting with Israeli and Palestinian officials, he will head to Saudi Arabia.

Before the November elections, Israel’s leader-in-charge said that Iran would be the main topic of any talks with the US president.

The proclamation they sign will reaffirm “unbreakable ties between our countries and strengthen the United States and Israel’s longstanding security cooperation,” according to a US official.

Under the same condition of secrecy, an Israeli official stated that the paper would “be a living testament to the unique quality, health, scope, depth, and intimacy of the US-Israel relationship.”

Israel is very against the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and other world powers, which Vice President Biden is trying to fix after his predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the US out of it.

Biden stated that withdrawing from the historic pact was a “huge error.”

Iran is “closer to a nuclear weapon now than it was before,” President Obama claimed in an interview carried on Israeli Channel on Wednesday.

Biden responded affirmatively when asked if the United States would use force to prevent Iran from gaining nuclear weapons if it was the last option.

