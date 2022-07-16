Canada police has confirmed the “high profile” death of Sikh businessman Malik

Police claimed they had not determined a motive for the homicide or had any information

Police in Surrey, British Columbia, were called to a shooting incident on Thursday morning.

Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Sikh businessman cleared in connection with the 1985 Air India explosion that left 329 people dead, was the victim of a shooting that occurred in British Columbia on Thursday, Canadian police announced on Friday.

Police claimed they had not determined a motive for the homicide or had any information suggesting a connection between the crime and the airline assault.

In 2005, the allegations against Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, a worker from British Columbia, that were connected to the attack on Air India Flight 182, which detonated over the Atlantic Ocean in 1985 in one of the deadliest explosions of a commercial aeroplane in history, were dropped.

“We are aware that this is a well-known international story. However, while our homicide investigators will be examining the evidence, we strongly advise against speculating as to the motive “Sergeant David Lee of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police remarked during a press conference.

According to Lee, a member of the RCMP’s homicide investigation team, the death is thought to have been premeditated, and he is looking for dash-cam footage or any other relevant information from the public.

Police in Surrey, British Columbia, were called to a shooting incident on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they discovered a guy they later identified as Malik who was suffering from gunshot wounds and had already passed away.

According to Lee, surveillance video reveals that a white Honda CRV arrived and lingered near the location of the altercation just before the shooting.

The burned-out automobile was discovered by police on a nearby street. The government of Canada officially apologised to the families of the victims in 2010 after criticising Canadian police for their investigation into the Air India attack and claiming they had ignored intelligence that could have stopped the attack or led to the arrest of those involved.

Authorities in Canada and India claim that the attack was planned by Sikh extremists based in Canada as retaliation for India’s 1984 invasion of the Golden Temple of Sikhism in Amritsar.

