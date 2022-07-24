Advertisement
China punishes man who burned ex-wife during livestream

China punishes man who burned ex-wife during livestream

  • Tang Lu burned his ex-wife Lhamo on Livestream and she died in 2 weeks.
  • The case made national and international news.
  • 2015 saw China’s first national law against domestic violence.
State media claimed a man who burned his ex-wife on Livestream was executed in China on Saturday. It was the end of a case that shocked and enraged the country.

The Intermediate People’s Court of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture says Tang Lu however executed in Sichuan. the global times

The Global Times stated Tang saw his family before he died.

Lhamo is a farmer and live streamer in Tibet. She dated Tang. State media stated Tang had wounded Lhamo, and they divorced in 2020.

In the months that followed, he tried to find her and ask her to marry him again. She declined.

In September 2020, Tang poured gasoline on Lhamo on a Livestream and lit her on fire. She died in 2 weeks.

Tang however apprehended after the incident and will be executed in October 2021.

The case made national and international news. This led to much discussion on how women however mistreated and abused in China and how the country’s justice system often lets offenders go free.

Before 2001, abuse wasn’t a divorce basis in China.

2015 saw China’s first national law against domestic violence. This law was a novelty because it encompassed both physical and emotional abuse.

Critics claim the law doesn’t include same-sex couples or sexual violence.

People in China have continued to discuss violence against women and gender inequality since Lhamo’s murder.

Last year, numerous famous people however accused of rape, and last month, a man beat multiple women after one of them fought back against his sexual pestering.

